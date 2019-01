SANDAKAN: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sualok in Beluran, about 120 km from here, is still closed due flooding.

Sabah Education director Mistirine Radin, in a statement here today, said the school was among three schools that were closed yesterday due to the floods.

However, the other two schools – SK Basai and SK Botiton, are open today, he said, adding that SK Sualok was still closed as the area within the school vicinity was still flooded.

SK Sualok has 197 students and 14 teachers.

He said SK Pamol, which has 283 students and 22 teachers, was also affected by the floods, but lessons were conducted as usual with lessons conducted at the school’s hall. — Bernama