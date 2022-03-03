Flood: Slight increase in evacuees in Kelantan, situation in Terengganu improves

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan recorded a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees today, while the flood situation in Terengganu is improving with the decrease in the number of evacuees.

In Kelantan, a total of 8,107 flood victims are at 17 relief centres (PPS) in two districts as at 8 am today, from 7,956 people last night, with Pasir Mas recording 7,415 evacuees and Tumpat with 692 evacuees.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at the 50 PPS in six districts in the state has decreased to 11,517 people today, from 12,404 people last night.

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Kemaman still has the highest number of evacuees, totalling 4,967 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (4,554), Dungun (1,478), Kuala Nerus (274), Kuala Terengganu (237) and Setiu (seven).

The secretariat expects more PPS to be closed today with the forecast of fine weather in most of the districts.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, through its website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that only Sungai Kemaman reported a water level of above the danger mark. — Bernama