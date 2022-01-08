Flood subsides in N. Sembilan, 2 states record drop in flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood in Negeri Sembilan has completely receded with the last temporary relief centre (PPS) closed yesterday and the number of flood evacuees in Johor and Pahang dropped while the situation in Melaka was unchanged.

IN Negeri Sembilan, based on the Welfare Department’s InfoBencana reports, floods in the state have fully recovered when the PPS at the Community Hall in Kampung Puom, Jelebu was closed yesterday.

The PPS was housing six individuals from two families who lost their homes due to flood on Dec 18.

IN Johor, the total number of flood victims decreased from 4,233 individuals from 1,191 families last night, to 3,872 people from 1,090 families as of 8 am this morning in 56 PPS.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said four districts were still affected by flood and Segamat continued to record the highest number of evacuees at 1,884 people followed by Muar (1,188), Tangkak (726) and Batu Pahat (74).

“However, all residents have been advised to be vigilant as four rivers in Muar are still at danger level, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Pagoh in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; Sungai Muar in Panchor, Muar; Sungai Muar in Liang Batu, Muar; as well as Sungai Endau in Kampung Labong, Mersing,“ he said.

He said fair weather was reported for the entire Johor state including the affected districts.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat announced that the number of flood victims as at 8 am has declined compared yesterday evening with 493 people sheltered in 11 PPS in Maran, Pekan and Rompin while all PPS in Temerloh and Bera were closed yesterday.

Several routes are still closed, among them are Jalan Triang 1, Jalan Bohor Baru in Bera, Jalan Ibam-Kampung Aur, Jalan Kampung Lubuk Batu (Rompin), Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar (Pekan), Jalan Serengkam (Maran) and Jalan Kota Gelanggi-Lepar Utara (Jerantut).

The website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported the water levels in Sungai Kundang at Sungkai Kundang bridge in Maran, Sungai Dong at Kampung Peruas (Raub) and Sungai Triang ini Taman Agropolitan Chemomoi (Bentong) have exceeded the alert level this morning.

Meanwhile in Melaka, state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims remained at 389 people from 105 families this morning with one PPS still open in Alor Gajah and three PPS in Jasin.

In this regard, the Meteorological Department of Malaysia website is forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mersing as well as three places in Sarawak. — Bernama