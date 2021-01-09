Flood turns Pahang into an ocean of ‘teh tarik’

KUANTAN: An aerial survey of the flood-hit Pahang found the state like an ocean of ‘teh tarik’. (pix)

The massive floods that hit the state since last Sunday have submerged most of the settlements with water rising above the building roofs.

Bernama, together with the Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, went on an aerial survey of the flood situation and found the landscape of several major towns in the state covered with murky yellowish-brown water.

A pilot with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s Air Unit, Senior Fire Superintendent 1 Sofian Ahmed @ Ibrahim said the situation posed a challenge for his team to locate victims affected by the floods.

“We have to focus on the surroundings because the victims will normally find high and safe place, like holding on to trees and poles so as not to be swept away.

“Once we detect the victims, we will inform the control centre which will then inform the team on the ground to pick up the victims by boat,“ he said.

Sofian, assisted by second pilot, Fire Superintendent Faridullahamin Mohd Amin and three flight crew, flew the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter with a Bernama reporter onboard over Temerloh, Lipis, Rompin and Maran for an aerial view of the flood situation there.

According to Soffian, the Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department also conducts mercy flights to bring the sick who are trapped in the floods to the hospital.

“We conduct at least five mercy flights daily depending on the weather condition,“ he added.

Meanwhile, this Bernama reporter who was onboard the flight, could feel the difficulties and commitment of the rescue members in ensuring the safety of flood victims.

As of last night, there were still 26,075 people at 284 flood evacuation centres in nine districts, with Temerloh being the worst affected. -Bernama