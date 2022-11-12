Flood: Two stroke survivors brave floodwaters during evacuation

PASIR MAS: Two stroke survivors in Kampung Kubang Kual had to overcome pain and discomfort as they waded through floodwaters after their homes were hit by floods.

Suhaimi Jaafar, 64, (pix) said he fought through the pain as he braved the floods, wading through around 100 metres (m) from his house to the nearby road shoulder despite feeling tired and fatigued.

“The continuous heavy rain for the past three days caused the water to rise sharply early this morning, so I asked my children and grandchildren to help guide me through the flood, which was knee-deep at the time.

“Being a stroke survivor, our bodies shiver because of the cold water, but we needed to get out of the house immediately to save ourselves before evacuating to the relief shelter,” he told Bernama in Kampung Kubang Kual here today.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mat Ya, 72, said it was the third time he was forced to evacuate to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kubang Kua this year due to floods.

“After suffering a stroke 13 years ago, I can only walk with a cane and when I have to wade through floodwaters, it is really difficult to move,” he said. - Bernama