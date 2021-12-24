Flood victim tally drops in Selangor, Pahang, up in N.Sembilan

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees has dropped in Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang and Malacca, while the number of flood evacuees in Perak remains unchanged as of this morning. However, a slight increase was recorded in Negeri Sembilan.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees had decreased to 1,389 people from 472 families this morning compared to 1,666 people from 572 families yesterday, at eight relief centres in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the official portal for the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that no main river in Kelantan has surpassed the danger level and that only two rivers namely Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas are at warning level.

In Selangor, the State Disaster Management Unit (UPBN) informed that the number of evacuees had decreased to 17,915 people from 4,407 families involving 101 relief centres, compared to 18,126 people in 103 relief centres last night.

Selangor Police meanwhile informed the closure of 10 roads as of 4am today, involving Lorong Ikan Haruan, Kg Bukit Lanchong, Putra Heights (under Subang Jaya IPD); Jalan Olak Lempit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) (Kuala Langat); Jambatan FT 31 Dengkil - Banting (Sepang) and Jalan BRP 7/2 Bukit Rahman Putra (Sungai Buloh).

Also closed are Jalan Sg Panjang - Tanjung Malim (Sabak Bernam); Jalan Kuala Selangor - Meru and Jalan Kuala Selangor - Bestari Jaya (Kuala Selangor) while the bridge leading to Lapang Sasar, Subang was closed due to damage and Jalan PJU 7, in front at Mutiara Damansara near the MRT station (Petaling Jaya) was closed due to potholes (IPD Petaling Jaya).

DID informed that the water level at Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat which was at danger level yesterday has dropped to warning level at 4.15 metres.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Pahang dropped slightly to 34,390 people at 245 relief centres compared to 34,487 at 246 relief centres yesterday, according to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana application.

The concession holder of East Coast Highway Phase 1 (LPT1) through a Twitter post informed that the route from Chenor to Temerloh is now opened but the route between Temerloh and Karak in both directions are still impassable. -Bernama

More to come