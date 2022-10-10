Flood victims at RPT Chepor plead for help

IPOH: The flood victims at the Rancangan Perkampungan Tersusun (RPT) Chepor here are very grateful for the contributions from many parties, especially the assistance in the form of food items to ease their burden.

However, they still hope for some parties to help them repair damaged equipment and residential structures due to floods.

A trader, Ahmad Firdaus Majid, 46, when met by Bernama here, expressed his gratitude for the help received from many kind-hearted individuals, but what he desperately needed now is help to repair the damages caused by the flood.

Another resident, Marliah Nadi, 72, who has been living in the area for more than 40 years, said that she had never experienced a serious flash flood that many items in her house had to be thrown away, as most of them were made of wood that was easily damaged by floods.

“.... a lot had to be thrown away, almost a truck full. Electrical appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators still cannot be installed because I am worried about being electrocuted,” she said.

On Tuesday, dozens of residents in the area were forced to evacuate to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Klebang due to flooding and they were only able to return to their homes two days later. - Bernama