Flood victims break into stores for food

SHAH ALAM: It is said that a hungry man is an angry man.

This was evident today at Taman Seri Muda, here, the residential area hit hardest by flash floods, when a large crowd of people believed to be affected residents broke in and looted several grocery chain stores of food and essentials.

The raided stores were also affected by the floods with water levels rising up to about three feet.

The mob ripped open the steel shutters of the stores and carted away mainly food items.

It is said that they had resorted to the act after claiming they had not received food aid from the authorities since their homes were submerged in flood waters.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said there were several cases of break-ins at the flood-hit area involving the Mydin Mart, KK Super Mart, 7-Eleven and other grocery stores between 1pm and 2pm.

He said police despatched personnel to the affected stores on getting wind of the looting.

“The situation is under control now. We have stationed our personnel there and have sought the assistance of the General Operations Force (GOF) to prevent crimes in the area.” Baharudin said.

He said police are yet to receive reports from the owners of the affected stores.

Baharudin urged the store owners to come forward and lodge police reports.

On the death toll from the floods in the district, he said up until now six people have lost their lives.