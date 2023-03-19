Flood victims in Batu Pahat fall to 13,872 people tonight

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Batu Pahat has dropped to 13,872 evacuees as of 8 tonight, compared to 15,907 people recorded at 4 this afternoon, following the closure of nine temporary relief centres (PPS) as flood water continues to recede .

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said with the closure of the PPS, 59 centres housing 3,985 families are still operating to date.

According to JPBN, the three PPS that housed the highest number of victims were Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Chinese) Pt Yaani, Parit Raja, which housed 678 people; Dewan Parit Senah, Sri Medan which housed 671 victims; and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Aman with 552 students.

Three rivers in Batu Pahat are still at the warning level, namely the Bekok Dam in Sungai Bekok which is currently at 19.08 metres (m), Sembrong Dam in Sungai Sembrong with a reading of 11.23m and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang at 3.32m.

Weather conditions are expected to be sunny in six districts tonight, except for Johor Bahru, Muar and Segamat which would be cloudy, while Batu Pahat is predicted to rain. - Bernama