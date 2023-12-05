Flood victims in Besut to get aid before month-end

JERTIH: The victims of the recent floods in Besut who were housed at the relief centres will get their aid by the end of this month.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said 5,391 heads of households would each receive RM1,000 aid from the state government.

“The delay in the payment of this aid to the flood victims in Besut district is because there were cases where both husband and wife making the same application at separate centres,“ he told reporters here last night.

Ahmad Samsuri said the payment methods, either cash or account deposits, will be determined later. -Bernama