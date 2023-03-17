Flood victims in Johor drop to 23,663 people tonight

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Johor continues to fall to 23,663 evacuees as at 8 tonight compared to 25,983 at 4 this evening.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said eight temporary relief centres (PPS) were closed and there are 88 PPS still operating in Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Batu Pahat remains the worst hit district with 23,625 victims from 6,765 families while Segamat has 38 evacuees from 13 families,” said JPBN tonight.

According to the committee, Sungai Bekok at Bekok Dam, Batu Pahat is still above the danger level at 19.24 metres even though it is showing a falling trend compared to 19.31m in the evening.

The weather is fair in six districts except for Muar, Pontian, Segamat and Batu Pahat which were reported to be cloudy now. - Bernama