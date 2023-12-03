Flood victims in Johor up again at 42,706, five rivers above danger levels

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor has risen again to 42,706, while the figure in Malacca dropped and the situation in Pahang and Sarawak was unchanged this afternoon.

In Johor, the number of evacuees rose to 42,706 from 42,638 recorded at 8 am today, after more victims were reported in Batu Pahat and Muar districts.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said 12,047 families were still taking shelter at 152 PPS in the four affected districts.

“Batu Pahat remains the worst-hit district with 39,944 evacuees, followed by Muar (1,476), Tangkak (949) and Segamat (337),” it said.

The water levels of four rivers in Batu Pahat were still above the danger mark, with Sungai Bekok at Bekok Dam registering 19.57 metres (m), Sungai Senggarang at Senggarang (3.59m), Sungai Simpang Kiri at Sri Medan (2.45m) and Sungai Simpang Kiri at Parit Sulong ( 2.01m), while Sungai Muar at Bukit Kepong in Muar was in a similar situation at 3.91m.

In Malacca, the number of flood victims in Jasin dropped to 166 people from 36 families at 2 pm today, compared to 238 from 55 families at 8 am.

The Malacca JPBN Secretariat said in a statement that the victims were housed at three PPS.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat has nine victims from one family, SK Parit Penghulu has 100 victims from 23 families and SK Batu Gajah has 57 victims from 12 families. The PPS at SK Sungai Rambai and SK Parit Gantong were closed at 9 am and 11 am respectively,” it said.

In Pahang, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees in Rompin district was unchanged at 169 people in two PPS.

PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Aur is housing 62 victims from 24 families while 107 people from 35 families are at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Leban Chondong.

In Sarawak, the JPBN Secretariat said the number of victims remained at 91 people from 18 families in Kuching, housed at PPS Dewan Sinaran Lumut and PPS Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedaun. - Bernama