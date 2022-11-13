Flood victims in Kelantan, Johor increase but drop in Selangor, Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan and Johor recorded an increase this afternoon to 2,491 compared to this morning’s tally of 1,892 victims.

Selangor and Penang however, saw a drop in the number of victims while flood victims in Melaka remained at 44 people.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims increased to 1,520 victims involving 494 families as of 3 pm today compared to 1,338 people from 441 families, this morning.

Based on the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all flood victims are currently housed in seven temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Pasir Mas district.

In Johor, the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) announced that the number of flood victims showed a slight increase to 296 people as of 4 pm today compared to 276 victims this morning.

All the victims from 68 families were placed in six PPS which are still operating in three districts namely Segamat, Kulai and Kluang.

“In the Kulai district, the PPS at Kampung Baru Sengkang Multipurpose Hall houses 139 victims and Kampung Murni Jaya hall has 73 victims while in Kluang, Kampung Ithnin Maarof multipurpose hall houses 27 victims.

“In Segamat, three PPS are housing 57 victims - 39 victims in Kampung Batu Badak hall, Kampung Kuala Paya hall (four victims) and Tasek Community Hall (14 victims),“ according to the statement.

In Melaka, the secretariat of the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said that the flood victims in the state remained at 44 people from 15 families this afternoon, the same as recorded this morning.

A total of 11 victims from six families were placed at Kampung Gadek Balai Raya PPS while 33 victims from nine families are at the Bukit Balai Multipurpose hall in Durian Tunggal.

In Selangor, through the JKM InfoBencana website, the number of flood victims in the state continued to drop from 693 victims involving 171 families this morning to 538 victims involving 133 families as of 2.35 pm.

There are eight PPS opened in the state involving four in Kuala Selangor which are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Sireh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jeram, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Yuk Chih Batang Berjuntai and Seri Harmoni community hall.

Four other PPS in Klang are at SK Kampung Johan Setia, SK Sungai Binjai, Sekolah Rendah Agama Pekan Meru and Kampung Johan Setia mosque.

In Penang, the Penang Civil Defence Force (CDF) Operations assistant director Maj (PA) Kamal Jakarinah said the number of flood victims dropped to 93 this afternoon compared to 234 this morning after one of the three PPS was closed.

The Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina True Light PPS in Perkampungan Juru which was opened last Friday, closed at 1.30 pm today while two other PPS in Tasek Gelugor are still open namely SK Lahar Yooi which houses 54 victims from 12 families and Dewan Banjir Desa Puri which houses 39 victims from 11 families. - Bernama