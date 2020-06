IPOH: The number of evacuees due to the flood at Kampung Sungai Rambai in Langkap, Teluk Intan , since Thursday, has increased to 55 people today.

They are being accommodated at the relief centre at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan (MPTI).

A spokesperson at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the flood victims are from 14 families.

Fifty people from the village were evacuated last Thursday due to flash floods following heavy rain.

The weather today is fine, with no rain, and the water in the river is receding, he said when contacted here today. - Bernama