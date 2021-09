PUTRAJAYA: Flood victims in Yan and Merbok, Kedah, will be exempted from paying replacement fee for their missing Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and Malaysian Driving License (LMM).

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, when announcing it, said the exemption to pay the placement fee is only for those who lost the licence, or it was damaged, in the floods.

“We sympathise with victims of the floods in Yan and Merbok, and many of them complained they lost their licence, or the licence was damaged.

“So, the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) has agreed to give exemption on paying the replacement fee for the affected residents in Yan and Merbok,” he told a media conference here, today.

However, he said, they have produce a police report on the missing licence.

The replacement fee set by the Road Transport Department (RTD) for driving licence is RM20, motorcycle road tax (RM20) and car road tax (RM50).

A water surge phenomenon occurred in Gunung Jerai last Aug 18, causing floods that affected about 1,000 houses in Yan and Kuala Muda, as well as claimed six lives.- Bernama