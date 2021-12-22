Flood victims increase in Pahang, five states record drop

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims housed at relief centres (PPS) in Pahang continued to rise while five other states including Selangor showed a drop last night.

In Pahang, the Disaster Info application of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) recorded a total of 42,272 flood victims placed at 280 PPS last night, compared to 41,455 people who were at 278 PPS yesterday afternoon.

The districts in the state that were hit by the floods also remained at nine, namely Bentong, Raub, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Meanwhile, routes on Pahang’s two main flooded highways, namely Bentong to Karak for the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway and Lanchang to Temerloh on the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) are still impassable for vehicles in both directions, according to a post on Facebook.

In Selangor, based on the JKM Disaster Info application, the number of victims dropped by 2,872 to 23,375 people tonight, compared to 26,247 people yesterday afternoon.

The number of PPS operating has also decreased to 128 compared to 134 at 4.30 pm yesterday.

In Melaka, state director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said the number of flood victims in the state continued to drop to 165 victims from 41 families as of 8 pm last night.

“In the Alor Gajah district, 97 people from 27 families are still housed in two PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Belimbing Dalam and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China, while 68 people from 14 families are housed at PPS SK Parit Penghulu in the Jasin district,“ he said in a statement.

In Kelantan, Zainuddin Hussin of state APM Disaster Management and Operations Secretariat said the number of flood victims dropped as of 9 pm tonight, namely 2,617 people from 815 families compared to 2,658 people from 833 families this afternoon.

According to him, 15 PPS are still open involving two districts, namely 10 in Pasir Mas and five in Kuala Krai.

In Negeri Sembilan, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the flood victims in the state were 328 people from 90 families in five PPS involving Seremban and Jelebu districts as of 8 pm tonight, compared to 358 victims from 93 families yesterday afternoon.

In Perak, 266 flood victims were still housed at two PPS in Hilir Perak district, said a spokesman for the APM and the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat. — Bernama