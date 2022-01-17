Flood victims invited to DUN office for free clothes

KLANG: Those affected by the recent floods in Sementa and surrounding areas have been invited to drop by the DUN office and help themselves with some clothes. (pix)

Sementa Assemblywoman, Dr Daroyah Alwi, said the clothes were donated by party members and well-wishers for those affected by the recent floods.

“Though the clothes are not brand new, they are all in good condition.

“Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) members and volunteers helped sort out the clothes and also ensure they were clean and sanitised before putting them up for those in need.

“The used clothes campaign is just one of many organised by PBM to reach out to those affected by the recent floods,“ she said.

Daroyah said though the floods may have receded, many were still coping with the aftermath and slowly getting back on their feet.

“We are still doing all we can to assist those affected. From providing food, clothing and other essentials, our members are also assisting them with the cleaning,“ she said.

She stressed that the assistance was across the board to those of all races, religions and cultures.

“We are here for everyone and will do our best to assist them in every way possible.

“Please do not be shy and drop by to our DUN office and help yourself to the clothes.

“We have clothes for men, women and children of various sizes,“ she added.