Flood victims lament slow disbursement of aid

PETALING JAYA: The country has seen several disasters, such as the floods in Selangor, that have disrupted people’s lives, including their peace and financial stability.

Despite government efforts to help victims overcome their burden, many have lost their income and homes due to such disasters.

Of more concern is whether the aid promised by authorities has reached the intended victims. Some Selangor residents complained they have yet to receive it.

Anisha Nair from Klang Utama, who was promised RM4,500, said she had only received half the sum and has been waiting for the balance since February.

Anisha told theSun that she was called to collect the money at Pandamaran in Klang and had waited in line for four hours with other victims.

She said flood victims from various areas such as Port Klang, Klang Utama, Bukit Raja, Setia Alam and Kapar had also gathered at the aid collection point.

“The initial promise was that the Selangor government would give the victims RM1,000. Selangor has already done so. But what about the federal government? They were supposed to give us RM3,500, but we haven’t seen a single sen,” she said.

“In February, I received a call to collect the aid at Pandamaran in Selangor. They said to come and collect the aid (cash), so a lot of people went there. Initially, they promised to give us RM2,000, but when we got there, we only received RM1,000.”

Anisha said many people, including senior citizens, were disappointed to learn they would only receive RM1,000 that day, with the remaining sum to be transferred to their bank accounts.

She tried reaching out to the Klang District and Land Office to clarify the delay, but did not receive any favourable response from the office.

“Senior citizens of about 60 to 70 years queued up under the sun, and it felt like we were deceived since all of us went there expecting to receive RM2,000 each.

“They took our bank details and promised to bank in the balance soon. But they said this in February, and it’s now April. Until now, there’s no word from them and all of us are asking where the promised money is?

“They called us and said to line up in a long queue. In Sri Muda, it was almost 5,000 people, and in Klang almost 2,000 that day. And we queued up for hours to get the RM1,000,” she said.

Anisha, who was relieved that the Selangor government had supported them as promised, said she would wait for the remaining amount since RM1,000 was insufficient to cover the flood damage.

In response, the Selangor administration acknowledged that aid allocated for the flood victims had been provided while efforts to get a response from the federal government were unsuccessful at press time.