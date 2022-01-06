Flood victims numbers drops in several affected states as of noon

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) in several affected states continued to show a declining trend as at noon today.

In PAHANG, there was a decrease in flood evacuees after the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat reported that a total of 1,171 people were placed at PPS compared to 1,369 individuals this morning.

All victims from 322 families were placed in 30 PPS in the Bera, Rompin, Pekan, Maran and Temerloh districts.

Several roads are still closed to traffic including Jalan Bohor Baru and Jalan Kemayan-Tembangau in Bera, Jalan Ibam-Kampung Aur and Jalan Kampung Lubuk Batu (Rompin) and Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar (Pekan) whereas in Maran the affected roads are Jalan Serengkam and Jalan Pekan Sehari Kampung Awah.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the latest data through the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info application showed that the number of flood victims declined to 472 individuals involving 113 families with four PPS opened as at noon compared with 506 individuals (124 families) this morning.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 451 individuals from 123 families as at noon from 466 individuals from 128 families reported earlier.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all victims are from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, nine areas in Melaka Tengah and 14 areas in Jasin.

In JOHOR, flood victims had declined to 4,098 people at noon from 4,449 people this morning. Six PPS have also been closed, namely five in Mersing and one in Kluang.

There are 37 PPS still operating in Segamat, Tangkak (18), Muar (eight), while Mersing and Batu Pahat each have one.

Segamat remains with the highest number of victims at 2,532, Tangkak (874), Muar (620), Batu Pahat (53) and Mersing (19).

In SABAH, four PPS were closed in Pitas and all 330 flood victims from 129 families were allowed to return home at 12.30 pm.

A total of 3,417 victims from 1,224 families are still being housed in 23 PPS that are still operating in the four districts still affected by the floods located in the north and east coast of the state.

Kota Marudu recorded the most flood evacuees with 3,136 victims from 1,161 families in 14 PPS; followed by Telupid (183 victims, 46 families, six PPS); Paitan (54 victims, 10 families, two PPS); and Sandakan (45 victims, seven families, one PPS).

In SELANGOR, JKM Disaster Info said that there are no active PPS.

Meanwhile, the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam remained at a dangerous level at 3.05 metres (m), while Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang (3.7 m) and in JPS Sungai Manggis (2.23 m) in Kuala Langat were on alert as at 11.15 am.

Sungai Tengi in Pekan Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor (0.35 m) which was on alert this morning, has returned to normal. - Bernama