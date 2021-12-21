Flood victims picking up the pieces as water begins to recede

PETALING JAYA: The devastation wreaked by floods over the weekend may have stayed Mother Nature’s hand from causing more damage. But for the victims, their troubles are far from over .

In Pahang, the water level continued to rise in several areas yesterday although there were clear skies in most parts of the state.

The number of people who had to seek shelter at flood relief centres in the state reached 30,240 by late afternoon.

A total of 255 temporary evacuation centres have been opened to house some 8,500 families whose homes have been submerged.

More rain is expected in Pahang and Selangor in the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

It forecast more isolated thunderstorms in inland areas over the two states, that could last until Saturday.

The water levels remain above the “Danger” point in the two states, according to an entry on the Public Infobanjir website.

In Jerantut, Pahang, the water level in the Paya Gintong swamp has risen to 49.5m, which is 4.4m above the danger point, as it continued to rain in the area yesterday.

However, in other parts of the state, there were clear skies for the first time in three days.

Continuous rain over the weekend left many parts of nine states as well as the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur flooded.

In Selangor, which was the most badly affected state during the weekend, 13,629 people from 4,821 families were forced to flee to evacuation centres.

While some have returned home, many remain in relief centres as they wait for the water to recede.

Eleven have perished in the floods so far – seven in Selangor and four in Pahang.

The first fatality was reported over the weekend in Pahang.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim was a factory worker who was swept away by strong currents.

Three more bodies were recovered by rescuers in Bentong yesterday, bringing the death toll to four in the state.

In Selangor, there were four fatalities from Taman Sri Muda, two in Dengkil and one in Kuala Selangor.

The other states also affected by the floods are Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Malacca and Sarawak.

As of 4pm yesterday, there were still 51,368 people in the 408 evacuation centres across the country, according to the InfoBencanaJKM website.

In Perak, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu, floodwaters were reported to be receding but in Kelantan, Malacca and Johor, water levels remained at the “Alert” point.

Those who have been able to return home were busy cleaning up their compounds and belongings.

The full extent of the damage has yet to be determined but it is expected to run into hundreds of millions of ringgit.

According Mohd Daud Sulaiman, president of non-profit humanitarian aid organisation Malaysian Relief Agency, it could cost each household RM5,000 to RM10,000 just to fix the damage to their property and to replace household items such as electrical appliances and electronic gadgets.

There are also losses incurred by vehicle owners, whose cars were caught in chest-deep waters, or swept away by floodwaters.

The cost of the damage to schools and business premises is also expected to add up to a substantial amount.