Flood warning system to be fully operational nationwide in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (PRABN) warning system nationwide will be fully operational in 2022, according to Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

He said the system gives a warning by sounding a siren as early as two days before flooding occurs, in addition to forecasting floods seven days before they are predicted to occur.

“Thus far, this system is used in the river basins of Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu with 95 per cent accuracy.

“Next year, it will involve river basins in Sungai Klang and Sungai Langat. It is currently in an experimental phase in Penang, Kedah and other northern states,” he said after a visit to PRABN, here, today.

Earlier, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, spent about an hour visiting PRABN and listening to a briefing on the current river level situation in Malaysia.

The visit was also attended by Deputy Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Dr Mansor Othman, and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director-general, Datuk Dr Md Nasir Md Noh.

In the meantime, he said that a total of 120 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nationwide conveying real-time flood information for the public will also be operational in 2022.

The CCTVs are placed at river water level monitoring stations located in the river basins involved.

