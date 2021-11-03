Flood warning: TNB issues electrical safety guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has issued several electrical safety guidelines to the public in view of the monsoon season, that usually results in heavy rains in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor, beginning from this month until early next January.

TNB said in a statement that the guidelines, among others, advised the public to avoid using any electrical appliances and to ensure the main switch is turned off if their houses were inundated following heavy rain.

“This is to reduce the possibility of electric shock. Apart from this, contact the TNB CareLine at 15454 or TNB CareLine Facebook page as soon as the water level rises so that electricity supply could be cut off immediately in the affected areas,” it added.

TNB also advised the public not to touch any electrical appliances or cables submerged in flood water although it is coated with insulation as well as to store electrical equipment on higher ground.

It said that if public places were flooded, members of the public should avoid approaching or touching any steel poles submerged in water to avoid the risk of being electrocuted.

The public is also advised to avoid areas with power lines, especially at night where visibility is poor, and to never use a ladder or bamboo near power lines.

“After flooding, ensure the main switch on the distribution board is turned off before cleaning electrical items or house wirings. Ensure electrical switches and items which were submerged under flood waters are checked and tested first by electrical contractors registered with the Energy Commission before being reused.

“Parents must also watch their children closely so that they do not go near fallen electric poles or cables during floods,” the statement added.

-Bernama