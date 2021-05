IPOH: The road that was flooded near the Jalan Kuala Kangsar exit here that caused tens of vehicles to get stuck yesterday was not within the jurisdiction of PLUS Malaysia Berhad’s (PLUS) highway routes.

PLUS in a statement said that the road was along the Ampang – Jelapang on the Federal Route.

“The road is located next to PLUS’ direct route between South Ipoh and North Ipoh.

“PLUS would also like to inform that the direct route between South Ipoh and North Ipoh on the PLUS Expressway was unaffected by the flood, which occurred in the area beside the highway. All roads on the PLUS Expressway could be used by vehicles as usual,” the statement read.

The statement also said that PLUS assisted the Perak Public Works Department and the local authorities and placed operations personnel at the area to ensure the safety of all road users.

Yesterday tens of vehicles were reportedly stuck near the Jalan Kuala Kangsar exit northbound of the North-South Expressway, after the road was inundated due to heavy rain in the afternoon.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that the flooding rendered the route unsafe, and a detour was made at the Gunung Lang exit to ease traffic congestion. — Bernama