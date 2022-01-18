Flooding no more in Johor, last relief centre closed

JOHOR BAHRU: The flooding in Johor is over with the last relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Agama Gemereh, Segamat, closed by this afternoon.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R.Vidyananthan said in a statement that the relief centre with 37 flood evacuees from eight families from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak was closed at 1 pm.

Till this evening, the weather in all 10 districts in Johor was reported to be fine.

Before this, Segamat was the worst flood-hit in Johor among the eight affected districts.

A total of 5,923 flood victims from 1,585 families was recorded at the height of the floods on Jan 4, with 81 PPS opened in Segamat, Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Mersing districts since the floods started on Jan 1,

Only two districts, namely, Pontian and Kulai were not affected by the disaster. - Bernama