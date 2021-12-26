Floods: 100 % electricity bill rebate for flood victims - PM (Updated)

HULU LANGAT: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will give a one-off 100 per cent rebate for the December electricity bill to domestic customers affected by floods, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said a total of 72,000 domestic customers would benefit from the power bill rebate.

“This doesn’t involve factories, this is for houses. This is an extension of the assistance given, so the December electricity bill is given a rebate.

“...I have also asked TNB to help B40 homes affected by the floods when the electricity supply is reconnected,“ he told a press conference after visiting areas affected by the floods in Hulu Langat, including in Taman Sri Nanding and Kampung Dusun Tua, where cleaning work was in progress, here, today.

He said the utility company had been carrying out free wiring inspections at flood-affected houses in Selangor, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur since last Friday.

Asked about the proposed application for Bantuan Wang Ihsan to be made online, Ismail Sabri said the matter would be discussed in the first meeting of the special task force for post-flood activities chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said 332 military personnel were deployed to Maran, Raub, Temerloh, Jerantut and Kuala Lipis to assist in the post-flood clean-up process while 213 officers and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) were also mobilised for the same purpose.

Also present during the visit were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. - Bernama