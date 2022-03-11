Floods: 113 telecommunication towers, 24 PEDis affected in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 113 telecommunication towers and 24 Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Terengganu were affected by the recent floods.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh said the related telecommunications companies had expedited repair works on all the telecommunication infrastructure involved so that they could operate as usual once electricity supply was fully restored.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) informed that some telecommunication equipment involving two towers had been submerged in water although the platforms had earlier been raised.

“Terengganu MCMC has recommended that the companies involved review the height of the platforms at the affected towers,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Mamad who is also Terengganu Telecommunication Infrastructure Committee (JITNT) chairman said the good cooperation between Terengganu MCMC and the telecommunication companies in providing updates and reports would enable more consistent flow of information in the future.

“This will facilitate the process of channeling the latest information to the people of Terengganu to remain vigilant during flood situations.

“In addition, this is important to ensure the smooth implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) project in Terengganu,” he added. — Bernama