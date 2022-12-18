Floods: 12 roads in Terengganu affected

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 12 roads were affected, including some completely closed due to floods that hit the state starting at 8 am this morning.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD) Disaster Management official website seven roads have been completely closed to all vehicles while five other roads have been closed to light vehicles.

The roads closed to all vehicles are Jalan (Jln) Tepus-Kuala Jengal; Jln Sungai Tong-Pelong; Jln Jertih/Pasir Akar-Keruak; Jln Jabi/Oh/Pasir Akar; Jln Jertih/Pasir Akar-Keruak; Jln Permaisuri-Hulu Seladang and Jln Cengal Besar/ Kuala Loh.

The roads still open to heavy vehicles only are Jln Kemasik/Air Jernih/Ibok/ Uncle; Jln Kertih-Batu Putih; Langkap/Pelong; Jln Jerangau-Jabor and Jln Chalok-Telaga Papan.

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and prioritise safety when travelling in the affected areas. - Bernama