Floods: 130 damaged roads reported - Works Ministry

ROMPIN: A total of 130 damaged Federal and state roads in flood-hit states have been reported thus far, said Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman.

He said that of the total, 56 involved Federal roads which will need about RM130 million for repairs to be carried out in stages.

“Whichever can be expedited will be done so. If there is a need to build a bridge and so on, we will carry out a study first,” he told Bernama after monitoring the installation of the bailey bridge on route FT2490 at the entrance to Perwira Jaya and Selancar, here, today.

He said the 42.67-metre (140-foot)-long modular steel panel bridge is being actively installed and work is expected to be completed by tomorrow evening.

According to him, work to stabilise soil erosion was carried out yesterday before 80 Public Works Department (JKR) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel began installing the bridge.

The road collapse, estimated to be 23 metres long, resulted in about 12,000 residents having difficulty getting to the city after the road was closed to all types of vehicles for the safety of users.

The road connects residents of Felda Selancar to Segamat and also to Muadzam Shah, here. - Bernama