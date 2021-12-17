Floods: 17 stranded villagers rescued by JBPM

JELI: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued 17 flood victims who were stranded at their houses in Kampung Baru Kuala Balah here today.

Jeli Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Adni Ibrahim said it received a report at 10.50 am that there were still victims trapped inside their houses due to the flood.

“Ten personnel were involved in the operation with the help of four members of the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) from Kuala Balah and two from Jeli.

“All the victims were taken to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Balah here,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in DUNGUN, a senior citizen from Kampung Pasir Raja in Hulu Dungun here did not expect her two-storey house would be flooded with water reaching up to calf level.

“Yesterday’s rain was sometimes heavy and sometimes drizzle, so I thought my house would not be flooded, but before dawn, the water rose suddenly.

“Only my daughter moved to the relief centre. I have to stay at the house because my stoma bag makes it difficult for me to move around,” said Tengku Feah Jalil, 74, who is suffering from colon cancer. — Bernama