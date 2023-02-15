Floods: 270 People evacuated to two relief centres in Tanjung Malim

IPOH: Some 270 people from 75 families in the Tanjung Malim district were evacuated to relief centres after their homes were flooded last night.

A Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesman said 260 people from Taman Permai Slim and Kampung Balun have been moved to a centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Slim River which was opened at 12.30 midnight.

“Ten people from one family have been evacuated to a centre at the Kampung Sungai Sekiah Batu 7 Community Hall, Behrang, which was opened at about 11.30 pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a team from the Slim River fire and rescue station was dispatched to Taman Permai Slim on receiving an emergency call at 1.30 am today.

He said the team evacuated 50 residents in a 3-tonne truck and utility vehicles while several others made their own arrangements.

Floods were also reported in the Batang Padang district where a woman and her baby were evacuated to the Kampung Samy Community Hall while 53 people from 15 families were moved to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chenderiang, Tapah.

Various agencies including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, JBPM, the police and the Social Welfare Department are monitoring the flood situation and relief centres. - Bernama