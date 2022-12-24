Floods: 27,736 victims placed in 153 relief centres - Armizan

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 27,736 people involving 8,666 families are still housed in 153 relief centres as of 2 pm today in states still experiencing floods - namely Sabah, Sarawak, Perak, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said, meanwhile, all relief centres in Selangor and Pahang have been closed.

“The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MET Malaysia) reports that the second wave of the Monsoon is expected to continue until Dec 27, 2022. The 7th series of the Continuous Rain Warning issued on Dec 14, 2022, is still in effect from Dec 17, 2022.

“While three Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued in Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan,“ he said in a statement during his visit to Tanjung Aru Baru here today.

Meanwhile, he said the high tide phenomenon and strong winds over the past two days resulted in the collapse of three stilt houses in Tanjung Aru Baru, while another 27 houses were damaged.

Armizan said the floods and high tide phenomenon in the Kota Belud, Pitas and Kota Kinabalu districts in Sabah caused 674 people from 164 families to be evacuated to eight relief centres.

He said in Sarawak, four districts were affected by floods so far, namely Betong, Kuching, Samarahan and Serian, which saw the opening of 17 relief centres housing 1,150 victims from 298 families. - Bernama