Floods: 3 PPS opened in Kedah, N. Sembilan to house 138 evacuees

KUALA LUMPUR: Three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened in two states to accommodate 138 flood victims from 48 families.

In Kedah, 28 flood evacuees from six families in Baling are taking shelter in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tawar as of 9 am today.

Baling Civil Defence Force (APM) chief Captain (PA) Rasidah Kassim said all evacuees were villagers from Mukim Tawar.

“This morning, the weather is sunny in Baling. The water level has receded and the victims will return to their respective homes,” she said in a statement today.

She added that Baling APM is always in a state of preparedness and will continue to monitor the situation from time to time.

In Negeri Sembilan, according to the latest data on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application, two PPS have been opened at SK Undang Johol and Dewan Desa Dangi, Johol, Kuala Pilah, involving 110 individuals from 42 families as of 8 am today.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said a landslide incident occurred at N14 Jalan Inas-Kg Batu due to heavy rain in the hilly area, blocking the road completely.

“Following that, motorists are advised to use alternative roads, namely Route FT051 (Jalan Kuala Pilah-Seremban) or Route FT009 (Jalan Kuala Pilah-Tampin),” he added.

In the meantime, he said the Darul Widad centre in Port Dickson was also flooded, but thus far, no evacuation was made.

The continuous heavy rain since noon yesterday has triggered flash floods in several locations in the three states, namely Kuala Kubu Bharu in Selangor; Nilai and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan, and Baling in Kedah. — Bernama