Floods: 353 victims still in five shelters in Perak

IPOH: A total of 353 flood victims from 103 families are still being sheltered in five relief centres (PPS) in Perak as of this morning compared to 419 victims from 121 families yesterday.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said, 105 victims from 33 families are still housed at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall PPS, while 48 victims from 12 families are at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council PPS in the Hilir Perak district.

“As for the Kerian district, the number of victims remains at 100 from 24 families at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak PPS, and 59 victims from 20 families at the SK Alor Pongsu PPS,“ said the statement.

According to the Secretariat, the number of flood victims in the Hulu Perak district also remained at 41 people from 14 families who are sheltering in the Kampung Kuak Luar community hall PPS.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) reported that the Bidor River in Changkat Jong was at a dangerous level at 3.65 metres, much higher than the normal level of two metres, while the Kinta River at Tanjung Tualang Weir was at a warning level of 13.28 metres compared to the normal level of 10 metres.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia has forecast thunderstorms in the evening in several districts, namely Hilir Perak, Manjung, Larut, Matang, Selama, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Kerian and Bagan Datuk.

Meanwhile, the state Works Department announced that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed due to a landslide and advised the public to use the alternative route of Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

It also said the FT 147 Jalan Selama route in Kerian will only be opened to heavy vehicles and the public is advised to use the alternative A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah route. -Bernama