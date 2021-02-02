Floods: 49 evacuees remain at sole relief centre in Sarawak

KUCHING: A total of 49 flood evacuees are still seeking shelter at Kampung Rimba Padi Hall in Serian, the only relief centre still operating in Sarawak today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the victims are from 18 families who had been evacuated since last Sunday after several areas were hit by floods.

The victims have not been able to return to their homes as it is taking a much longer time for the flood waters to recede in the affected areas.

However, Sarawak JPBN Secretariat chief Maj (PA) Ismail Mahedin told Bernama, with several signs of recovery, there is a possibility of the evacuees returning home today.

“God willing, they will be home soon. The Civil Defence Force personnel are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said when contacted. -Bernama