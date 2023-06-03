Floods: 53,028 victims still at relief centres this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in three states has dropped slightly to 53,028 people at 290 temporary relief centres (PPS) as at this afternoon.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees increased slightly to 49,543 at 2 pm from 49,410 at 8 am today, but six PPS have been closed so far.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the PPS closed were Balai Raya Taman Bintang Gemas Bahru, Balai Raya Kampung Paya Lebar, Balai Raya Kampung Mensudut and Balai Raya Kampung Pudu ini Segamat; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nam Heng (Johor Bahru); and SK Seri Murni Jaya (Kulai).

It said 14,149 families were taking shelter at 264 PPS and the most badly affected districts are Batu Pahat with 21,000 evacuees; Segamat (10,953) and Muar (4,739).

In MELAKA, the number of victims dropped marginally to 597 at 2 pm from 601 at 8 am, but the number of affected families remained at 158.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said of the number, 587 people from 155 families in Jasin were housed at five PPS in the district and the numer of victims in Alor Gajah remained at 10 people from three families, housed at one PPS.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application reported that the number of evacuees in the state dropped to 2,888 people at 20 PPS this afternoon, compared to 3,029 people at 21 PPS in the morning.

Rompin still has the most victims at 2,745 people, followed by Temerloh (114) and Maran (29). - Bernama