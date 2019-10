KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 691 flood victims from 181 families are still being housed at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in four states, namely, Selangor, Perak, Johor and Penang as of 4pm today.

In Selangor, the Kuala Selangor district recorded 440 people from 119 families have been displaced by the floods and given temporary shelter at three relief centres.

A Smart Selangor Command Centre spokesman said the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang and SK Jaya Setia had recorded an increase in number of evacuees to 305 and 46 respectively, compared to 164 and 38, as previously recorded.

“However, the PPS Kuala Selangor district council Desa Coalfields hall registered a slight drop in number of flood victims and now housed 89 people compared to 91 victims this morning,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operation) Hafisham Mohd Noor when met at SK Parit Mahang said he expected the flood situation in the area to worsen by midnight and early morning following the forecast of continuous rain this afternoon, coupled with the high tide phenomenon expected to occur early tomorrow morning.

In Perak, 125 victims were still housed at the PPS SK Changkat Lobak, Bagan Serai this afternoon, slightly higher compared to 112 people recorded this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department portal, all the evacuees were from 29 families in the Kerian area.

Meanwhile, 10 people from four families have been evacuated to PPS Kampung Teras, Ijok near Batu Kurau, Selama, following a landslide incident yesterday.

Elsewhere in Penang, state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said 110 victims from 30 families in the Bukit Mertajam area were still housed in two centres, namely, the Tok Suboh People’s Housing Project (PPR) hall and Kampung Manggis Kemas Kindergarten.

“As of this afternoon, the Tok Suboh PPR hall still housed 84 victims from 23 families while 26 evacuees from seven families are given temporary shelter in Kampung Manggis Kemas Kindergarten,” he said.

In Johor, only 16 victims from three families were still given temporary shelter at a relief centre in Batu Pahat, according to state Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon.

In a statement, he said the victims were villagers from Kampung Sungai Kajang and Bagan whose homes were also damaged following heavy rain and storms on Oct 21.

He said another PPS, at SK Binjai, which housed 39 victims from 10 families, was closed at 2pm today.

In the meantime, in Negri Sembilan, the number of flood evacuees in Jelebu district was at 69 victims from 23 families.

In Kedah, Baling district disaster committee secretariat Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said three relief centres which housed 217 flood victims from 57 families, were closed at 10.30am as the floodwaters receded. - Bernama