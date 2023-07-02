Floods affect preparations of SPM candidates in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The flood situation in Sri Damai Aman here has affected the preparations of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates who are forced to leave their homes.

Khairunnisa Natasha Jefri, 18, a candidate from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gudang Rasau said upon returning from school at 2.30 pm yesterday, she only managed to grab her school uniform to wear this Thursday to sit for the Bahasa Melayu oral test.

“When I reached home, the floodwater had reached calf level, I managed to grab my school uniform but left all my school books and revision books. I am worried that the books are damaged as I was informed that floodwaters have reached up to the waist-level,” she told Bernama when met at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Fakeh Abdul Samad here today.

Despite this difficulty, Khairunnisa Natasha said she would do her best in the test.

As of noon, 430 flood victims from 119 families were seeking shelter at the relief centre.

Meanwhile, her schoolmate, Muhammad Irfan Muhammad Saiful Nizal, 18, said he managed to save his books but not his uniforms because floodwaters rose so quickly and his family was rushing to evacuate their home in Sri Damai Perdana.

A Kuantan Vocational College candidate Muhammad Aniq Irfan Rosli, 18 said he was relieved when the examinations were scheduled to start this month because the area (Sri Damai Perdana) would normally be flooded in December and January.

“I didn’t expect flooding to occur in February,” he said, adding that he continued doing his revisions at the relief centre.

Meanwhile, Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) used a truck to transport 16 SPM candidates and four teachers to SMK Chong Hwa as the road leading to the school was inaccessible to light vehicles. - Bernama