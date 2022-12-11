Floods: Another relief centre opened in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Another temporary relief centre (PPS) to shelter flood victims was opened in Selangor yesterday, making it four in total so far.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Room chief Zufikar Jaafar said the latest to be opened was at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Meru in Klang, which is currently housing over 200 people.

“As of tonight (yesterday), a total of 628 victims have been placed at the SK Sungai Binjai PPS in Meru compared to over 400 victims seeking shelter on Thursday.

“The department is monitoring the situation and will evacuate flood victims based on necessity,” he said when contacted.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM website, the other two PPS opened are the ones at SK Kampung Johan Setia, Klang with 147 evacuees and the Al Falah Mosque PPS here with 32. - Bernama