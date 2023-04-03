Floods; badly-hit Chaah without clean water supply after mains burst

JOHOR BAHRU: Flood-stricken Chaah in Segamat is without clean water supply due to part of the main pipeline to the town bursting and being washed away by floodwaters.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the problem was due to the section of the main pipeline at the Sungai Chaah Bridge bursting and being swept away.

“This has caused supply disruption to 3,962 accounts from Chaah to Kampung Sungai Haji Kamisan,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

He went down to the location himself with Bekok assemblyman Tan Chong and Segamat District Officer Masni Wakiman to hear a briefing from Ranhill SAJ yesterday about the setback .

“Ranhill SAJ informed that the repair work is at the 40 per cent level and is expected to be completed this morning.

“Meanwhile, Ranhill SAJ’s water tankers will channel water supply to the affected areas,“ said Onn Hafiz, who also expressed his gratitude to Ranhill SAJ and all parties who are committed to ensuring that clean water supply will be channeled again quickly.

In a separate Facebook posting, he expressed his gratitude for the good news from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday who approved an immediate allocation of RM50 million to help flood victims in Johor and for other urgent needs.

He also expressed his appreciation to Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for sending immediate aid to Johor.

“Hopefully the efforts taken by the state and federal governments, with the help of agencies, corporate companies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure the well-being of Johoreans will be blessed by Allah SWT.

“I pray that we all persevere in facing this test. God willing we will be able to get through this challenging period,“ he said.

Johor has recorded a total of 37,322 flood victims as of 8 am today involving nine districts with 238 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) opened to shelter evacuees. - Bernama