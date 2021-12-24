Floods: Cabinet ministers told to cancel holiday, return to M’sia immediately

BENTONG: Cabinet ministers who are currently on leave and planning to go on holiday have been instructed to cancel their plans until the flood woes currently plaguing the country are resolved.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said all ministers currently abroad have also been ordered to return home immediately.

“I have been deluged with questions about our Cabinet ministers. So, if they are on leave and planning to go on holiday, I want them to cancel that plan.

“If they are currently abroad, return immediately!” he told a press conference after visiting flood evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Piatu here today.

Ismail Sabri said he himself had to postpone his work trip to Bangkok, slated for Dec 28, 29 and 30, to give attention to the flood woes faced by the people right now.

“Members of security forces have also been asked to focus on helping the people in cleaning their houses once they were allowed to return home,” he said. — Bernama