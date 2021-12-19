Floods: Cargo train service from Port Klang temporarily suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: All cargo train services of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) from Port Klang will be temporarily suspended until the flood waters at Batu Tiga station have receded and tracks in the Padang Jawa and Shah Alam sectors are restored.

KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha, in a statement today, said apart from that, there was no passenger commuter train service from Batu Tiga station to Port Klang station and vice-versa due to floods and landslides between Padang Jawa and Shah Alam,

“For the Port Klang-Tanjung Malim-Port Klang KTM Commuter service, trains from KL Sentral to Port Klang will end at Subang Jaya station and turn back to KL Sentral,“ he said.

Affected passengers can get a full fare refund or change the travel date via the KITS e-wallet or at the counter according to terms and conditions.

Rain-triggered floods since yesterday have also disrupted several passenger train service operations in the East Coast and Klang Valley sectors.

He said strong winds had uprooted trees and damaged overhead line equipment, while tracks were also flooded in some places causing delays as well as train cancellations.

“KTMB had to cancel some train services for the safety of passengers. Therefore, we (KTMB) apologise for the inconvenience,” said Mohd Zain.

Meanwhile, all ETS services will operate as usual and the KTM Intercity Ekspres Rakyat Timuran service, train services number 26 and 27 of the Kempas Baru route will operate as usual.

“We will inform the public on any latest developments from time to time,“ he said. — Bernama