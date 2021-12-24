Floods claim 41 lives, 8 still missing, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The floods which hit several states in the country has claimed 41 lives, while eight people are still missing.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement, said Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths, totaling 25, followed by Pahang (15) and Kelantan (one).

The fatalities in the floods in Selangor comprised 17 men and eight women, while in Pahang the victims were eight men, five women and two boys. In Kelantan, it involved a man.

The missing persons are reported in Pahang, involving seven men and a boy. — Bernama