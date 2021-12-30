Floods claim fourth victim in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: A 46-year-old man became the fourth victim in the floods which hit Kelantan since Dec 17.

Pasir Mas police chief, ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the fourth victim, identified as Mohd Razi Jaafar was found drowned at 5.30 pm after he was believed to have fallen into Sungai Lubok Jong near Kampung Serongga, here.

He said police were alerted of the incident by the victim’s brother at 3.20 pm.

“A team from the Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue Station and the Pengkalan Chepa Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) found the victim’s body stuck in the roots of a tree by the riverbank, four kilometers from his house.

“The body was taken to Pasir Mas Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

MEANWHILE, IN PAHANG, the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) found the body of man in Sungai Belat near Taman Desa Bistari here at 8.10 pm tonight.

Pahang JBPM Zone One head, Mohd Shahrom Laji said the body in just a pair of shorts was found tangled on a tree near the riverbank.

“Firemen were informed of the discovery of the body by members of the public who allegedly saw a body floating under a bridge in Sungai Belat at 7.20 pm.

“However, when firemen arrived, the body had drifted and was found 300 meters away from the bridge,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Shahrom said the body was handed over to police to be taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for further action. - Bernama