Floods claim fourth victim in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The body of a man who was reported missing on Sunday (Feb 27) was found behind a shop in Kampung Jelujuk near Rantau Panjang, here yesterday evening.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the victim, identified as Ahmad Faizal Zulkefli, 26, who was reported to have fallen into floodwaters was discovered at 3.30 pm.

He said the search operation was mounted by the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department scuba unit and firemen from the Rantau Panjang police station.

“The body was sent to the Rantau Panjang health clinic for further actions and the victim’s family had been informed of the discovery,” he said.

He said this latest incident was the second case involving death due to floods in Pasir Mas and the fourth in the state. — Bernama