Floods: Death toll at 47, five still missing - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that the death toll due to the flood disaster in the country is at 47 people thus far and that five are still missing.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said Selangor recorded 25 fatalities while Pahang and Kelantan recorded 19 and three people respectively.

“Fatalities in Selangor involved 17 men and eight women and in Pahang, 13 men, four women and two boys,” he said in a statement today.

The fatalities in Kelantan involved two men and a girl.

