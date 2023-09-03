Floods: Drop in number of evacuees at relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor, Pahang and Melaka continued to show positive development, with a drop in the number of evacuees tonight compared to earlier this evening.

In JOHOR, a statement by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that as of 8 pm, the number of evacuees dropped to 43,856 compared to 44,780 at 2 pm following the closure of five temporary relief centres in Segamat, Mersing and Tangkak.

“The centres closed are Paya Pulai Multipurpose Hall, Taman Suria Buloh Kasap and Kampung Bukit Tunggal Community Hall in Segamat; Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chiao Ching in Mersing; and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Kassan in Tangkak,” it said.

It added that a total of 174 centres are still open in six districts compared to 179 at 2 pm.

Batu Pahat is the worst-hit district with 36,508 evacuees, followed by Muar (3,791) and Tangkak (2,175).

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application reported that the number of flood victims in Rompin continued to drop tonight, with 1,804 evacuees placed at 12 centres compared to 2,122 at 15 centres in the evening.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, meanwhile, reported that the water level at Sungai Keratong in Rompin still exceeded the danger level, although it is showing a downward trend.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin dropped to 484 people from 126 families as of 8 pm compared to 523 from 141 families at 2 pm.

The Melaka SDMC Secretariat said that all the evacuees have been placed at five centres, with 179 victims from 45 families housed at SK Batu Gajah.

“A total of 138 victims from 33 families are placed at SK Parit Penghulu while 25 evacuees from seven families are taking shelter at SK Seri Mendapat.

“SK Sungai Rambai has 85 evacuees from 19 families while SK Parit Gantong is housing 57 victims from 22 families,” it said in a statement. - Bernama