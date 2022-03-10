Floods: Drop in number of evacuees in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor, Melaka and Selangor who have been placed in temporary relief centres has dropped to 313 people from 80 families this evening compared to 449 people from 120 families this morning.

According to the latest report on floods nationwide issued by the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at 4 pm today, a total of 33 people from seven families were still placed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau centre in Kluang, Johor, which was opened yesterday.

Only one centre is still operating in Jasin, Melaka, namely at SK Parit Penghulu that was opened on March 8, which houses 43 victims from 11 families.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, a total of 237 victims from 62 families in the Kuala Langat and Sepang districts have been placed in five centres, including one that was opened today, namely Sekolah RTB Bukit Changgang di Kuala Langat which houses a family with six individuals. — Bernama