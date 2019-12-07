Floods ease up but second wave expected in Terengganu

KOTA BARU: The flood situation in Kelantan has improved slightly, but the Dungun and Kemaman districts in Terengganu are bracing for the second wave of floods due to heavy rainfall expected to occur today and tomorrow.

The residents have been urged to be on alert following the alert warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday pertaining to heavy rainfall expected to occur in Dungun and Kemaman in the next two days.

As of 8am today, there are 4,768 people from 1,841 families are still housed at the temporary relief centres in Kelantan, a drop from 4,781 victims from 1,848 families recorded last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) Disaster Info portal, of the total, 2,544 people from 1,048 families are currently given temporary shelter at seven PPS in Pasir Mas while 2,224 victims (793 families) are housed at seven PPS in Tumpat.

Heavy rain still persist in some places and to date three people have been killed in floods in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, 66 people from 16 families are still housed at two PPS in Kuala Nerus this morning compared to 69 victims from 17 families recorded last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said three families were allowed to return home and the remaining 19 people from three families are still being housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Guntong compared to 22 victims from four families last night.

“The number of flood victims in SK Kampung Gemuruh has remained at 47 people from 13 families as their homes, located near the river, are still flooded,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage via the website http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ reported that all rivers in Terengganu recorded normal water levels this morning. — Bernama