Floods: Elderly couple among those rescued by firefighters

DUNGUN: An elderly couple were among 40 flood victims who were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department here yesterday.

Dungun Fire and Rescue chief Shahrizal Shamsudin said the couple, both in their 80s, natives of Kampung Padang Pulut here, were sent to the relief centre at Kampung Padang Pulut Mosque yesterday.

“We had some tough moments when we had to lift our boat as the road wasn’t stable and there were some areas heading to the victims’ house that was not flooded....Alhamdulillah, we managed to get out to safety,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

He added that all victims managed to be rescued by 35 firefighters with assistance from the Civil Defence Force. - Bernama