Floods: Evacuees at 3,612, Batu Pahat latest district to be hit

JOHOR BAHRU: Batu Pahat has become the latest district in Johor to be hit by floods, as the total number of evacuees in the state rose to 3,612 at 8 am today, compared to 2,912 last night.

The state disaster management committee (JBPN) said five more relief centres have been opened, bringing the total number to 35, in the districts of Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing, Segamat and Batu Pahat.

“Segamat is the worst-affected district, with 1,392 people from 393 families evacuated to 13 relief centres, followed by Kluang with 1,139 people from 325 families at four centres.

“In Kota Tinggi, 557 people from 136 families are housed in six relief centres, while in Mersing, 403 people from 130 families are seeking shelter at four centres,” said the committee in a statement today.

In Batu Pahat, 121 people from 30 families were placed at one relief centre.

Meanwhile, Jalan Senai-Gemas (FT001), Segamat, which was closed yesterday has been reopened to all vehicles, while Jalan Sungai Tiram-Ulu Tebrau, here, has been closed to traffic following a landslide.

Three rivers in Johor were reported to have exceeded their danger levels, namely Sungai Muar (the river mouth of Sungai Gemas) at 19.13 metres, Sungai Segamat (Segamat Kecil) at 37.55 metres and Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) at 15.7 metres. - Bernama